Roc Nation founder JAY-Z arrived pitchside at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1, to support Roc Nation Sports International client Vinicius Jr. during the Champions League Final in London. Vinicius Jr. played a pivotal role in sealing the trophy for Real Madrid with a massive goal, marking the Brazilian star’s second Champions League win.

The presence of JAY-Z at the stadium underscored his commitment to supporting Roc Nation’s athletes on the global stage. Vinicius Jr.’s standout performance secured another prestigious title for Real Madrid and highlighted his rising stardom in international football.

This appearance further solidifies Roc Nation Sports’ influence in the sports industry, showcasing the agency’s dedication to nurturing and promoting top-tier talent. As a prominent figure in both music and sports, JAY-Z’s support for Vinicius Jr. emphasizes the strong bond between the agency and its clients.

With this victory, Vinicius Jr. continues to build his legacy as one of football’s brightest young talents, and Roc Nation Sports International remains at the forefront of representing elite athletes across the globe.