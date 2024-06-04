Several reports have confirmed that there is yet another scandal involving gambling in baseball; this time it is San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano, who is accused of betting on his former team’s games, which violates Major League Baseball’s gambling policy.

Marcano, who made his major league debut in 2021, is currently under investigation for reportedly gambling on Pittsburgh Pirates games back in 2023 when he was on the team’s IL. The 24-year-old is currently on the Padres roster, but has not played a game rfor San Diego in 2024 due to a torn ACL.

MLB and the MLB Players Association have yet to comment on the allegations, but both sides are ironing out details about the potential punishment, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Marcano can be banned from baseball for life for his violation and The Wall Street Journal has reported that at least four other major league baseball players could be penalized for betting on MLB games while they were in the minor leagues.

All of this comes at the tail end of the investigation of Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter who admitted to stealing millions from L.A. Dodgers’ star Shohei Ohtani, in order to pay off his illegal gambling debts.