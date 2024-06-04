BET has announced that Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, author, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will return to host the “BET Awards” 2024. The event will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT.

“I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the ‘BET Awards’ for the third time. I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment,” said Taraji P. Henson.

“Taraji is a phenom, known for her vibrant personality and charisma, and we are excited to welcome her back to host Culture’s Biggest Night, ‘BET Awards,’ the ultimate celebration of Black creativity,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We are equally as thrilled to have so many incredibly talented performers join us, standing on culture’s biggest stage to deliver an unforgettable night.”

Advertisement

Previously, BET announced that GRAMMY® award-winning global icon Usher will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award at the 2024 BET Awards. Usher, a four-time nominee this year, will be recognized for his significant impact on culture and the entertainment industry. The award celebrates industry pioneers’ exceptional achievements and public service, with past honorees including Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, and Mary J. Blige.

“The relationship between BET and USHER spans decades, from his multiple appearances on 106 & Park, to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards,” said Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, USHER continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black Excellence. We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon.”

Surprise guests are expected to take the stage to celebrate Usher’s illustrious career and musical legacy. The “BET Awards” 2024 will air live on Sunday, June 30, at 8 pm ET/PT from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.