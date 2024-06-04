GRAMMY® Award-winning and Oscar-nominated Lagos-based singer, songwriter, and producer Tems has revealed the official tracklist for her highly anticipated debut album, Born In The Wild, which will be released this Friday, June 7th, via Since ‘93/RCA Records. The 18-track album boasts special guest features from Asake and J. Cole. It showcases production from a stellar lineup of producers, including long-time collaborator GuiltyBeatz, London, Sarz, P2J, Spax, DAMEDAME*, Nsikak David, and Tems herself.

The album features the hit singles “Me & U,” which has garnered over 45 million streams and peaked at #34 on the UK Official Singles Chart, and the new single “Love Me JeJe,” currently on the B-List at BBC Radio 1 and the A-List at Radio 1Xtra.”Born In The Wild” is already being praised as a critically acclaimed masterpiece, reflecting Tems’ signature sound and storytelling prowess. The album is poised to solidify her place as a global music powerhouse, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

You can see the full tracklist below.

Advertisement