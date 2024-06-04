The-Dream Accused of Sexual Abuse, Trafficking and More by Former Protégé

The-Dream is the latest industry star levied by accusations of sexual abuse. According to TMZ, The-Dream is accused of sexual battery, abuse, and trafficking of his former protégé.

The-Dream is being sued by Chanaaz Mangroe, citing the artist coerced her into a relationship by way promising a singing career and received “violent sexual acts and vicious psychological torture.”

Mangroe stated her work visa was extended by The-Dream in 2014 to develop her career. She was a native of The Netherlands. During her stay, Mangroe stated she was subject to a year-plus of a very abusive, violent, and manipulative relationship.

In addition, Mangroe stated she was left naked and alone for hours in a dark room where she was subject to violent sex and was also “frequently strangled,” nearly losing consciousness on several occasions.

Additionally, Mangroe states some of the sexual acts are recorded and were used as a means to keep her silent. On the music end, she never saw a result of her work and was never paid.

“Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal,” Mangroe says. “I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse.”