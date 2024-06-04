The host of the sports show It Is What It Is, Cam’ron, recently addressed the Adidas and Anthony Edwards commercial in his latest freestyle, performed before the newest episode of his show.

In the Adidas commercial, Anthony Edwards and a friend reviewed receipts of criticisms from various personalities. One of these receipts featured Cam’ron stating, “To me, he’s an all-star, but he’s not a superstar yet.”

Cam’ron, wearing a Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks jersey, freestyled over Black Rob’s “Whoa!” instrumental, directly referencing the commercial. During the latest episode of It Is What It Is, Cam’ron clarified his stance, expressing continued admiration for Edwards. He mentioned that he doesn’t recall making the “all-star” comment this year, suggesting it might have been from last season. He emphasized that the entire It Is What It Is crew has supported Edwards throughout the current NBA season.

Advertisement

Cam’ron, wearing a Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks jersey, freestyled over Black Rob’s “Whoa!” instrumental, directly referencing the commercial. During the latest episode of It Is What It Is, Cam’ron clarified his stance, expressing continued admiration for Edwards. He mentioned that he doesn’t recall making the “all-star” comment this year, suggesting it might have been from last season. He emphasized that the entire It Is What It Is crew has supported Edwards throughout the current NBA season.

Despite the commercial’s playful jab, Cam’ron reiterated his respect for Edwards, highlighting the positive relationship and mutual support. This latest interaction showcases the dynamic interplay between sports commentary and the athletes they discuss, blending critique with admiration.

Cam said, “I’m really an Anthony Edwards fan. He’s 22, and you’re supposed to have that attitude when you’re 22. My real grip, to be honest, was Adidas. He’s the talent. I deal with the bosses. Listen, when I had Sebastian Telfair on the show, and he was dissing y’all, y’all called me. Y’all asked, “Could we work something out to where y’all don’t talk about Adidas on the show?” I don’t have beef with y’all… I don’t have a problem with [them].”

You can see the freestyle below.