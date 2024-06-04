There is hope for the exhaustion with superhero films now that Sony Pictures just unveiled the first trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, the final installment in the Spider-Man villain trilogy. Tom Hardy reprises his role as Eddie Brock, the host of the brain-eating symbiote Venom. The movie is described as “the final film in the trilogy,” with a logline that states, “Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

The exciting trailer features Hardy confronting a massive symbiote alien from Venom’s home planet … Full stop. Can we talk about how this feels like an alien invasion film? Not complaining but just sayin … Anyways, the symbiotic alien is being pursued by government agents. Trailer highlights include intense symbiote action and a scene where Hardy rides a super-fast, Venom-ized horse. The film also stars Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Fans of the beloved comic franchise recently saw Venom teased in the MCU’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” post-credits scene, where the character was affected by Dr. Strange’s multiverse spell, briefly bringing him into the MCU. However, he was sent back to his universe, leaving behind a piece of his symbiote.

The studio confirmed “Venom 3” at CinemaCon 2022 after the success of its predecessors. The original “Venom” grossed $856 million globally, and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” garnered $502 million worldwide despite its pandemic release.

Kelly Marcel, who wrote the previous films, makes her directorial debut with “Venom: The Last Dance” and co-wrote the script with Hardy. Let’s applaud more women directing in Hollywood and we need more of this! The film is produced by Marcel, Hardy, Avi Arad, Hutch Parker, Amy Pascal, and Matt Tolmach.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25.