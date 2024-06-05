2K announced a new NBA 2K24 player ratings update following the conclusion of the conference finals. As the NBA Finals approach, this update highlights significant ratings increases for Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and Jaylen Brown.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum now holds a 96 OVR (+1), reflecting his outstanding performance in leading the Celtics to a sweep of the Pacers and securing their second Finals appearance in three seasons. Tatum averaged over 30 points per game, solidifying his status as one of the league’s top players.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving also saw a ratings boost, moving to a 94 OVR (+1). Irving played a pivotal role in the Mavericks’ return to the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years, averaging 27 points per game during the conference finals.

Additionally, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown received a notable update, increasing his rating to 93 OVR (+2), acknowledging his critical contributions alongside Tatum.

For the complete list of NBA 2K24 player rating updates, visit here.

As the NBA Finals get underway, fans can expect these updated ratings to enhance their gaming experience. They reflect the players’ real-life performances during the high-stakes playoff action.