Overtime Select, gearing up for its inaugural season starting in August, has unveiled its eight teams and their custom uniforms, created in collaboration with adidas and the young athletes themselves. The league had previously announced the team captains, who played a significant role in designing their teams’ identities and uniforms.

“This is a truly unprecedented and long-overdue moment in women’s basketball, and we couldn’t be prouder to partner with Overtime Select and its elite roster of next generation athletes as the league kicks off this summer,” said Anthony Abernathy, adidas Sr. Director Brand Communications – Originals & Basketball. “Our partnership with Overtime and our work with its leagues is a reflection of our broader commitment to engaging with and empowering athletes at the grassroots level, as we collectively push the boundaries of what’s possible in sport.”

“Being chosen to be an OT Select Captain is an amazing honor, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to be a part of this history-making moment with all my peers,” said Hailee Swain, OT Select Captain and Stanford commit. “Seeing my jersey in person that I got to help design throughout the process finally made everything seem more real – I can’t wait to start playing.”

The YGE team, captained by Jezelle “GG” Banks (Class of ’27), features a custom camo patterned uniform with light pink accents, making them both stealthy and striking. The Venom Tears, led by Aaliyah Chavez (#1 recruit, Class of ’25), sport blood-red snakeskin patterned uniforms with bright orange details, exuding danger.

The All Knighters, captained by Jazzy Davidson (#2 recruit, Class of ’25), showcase a steel gold color palette with a gradient chain link armor pattern, symbolizing strength and hustle. Royal Reign, under the leadership of Jenica Lewis (#23 recruit, Class of ’26), wears uniforms featuring a crown logo and water drop pattern on a rich lavender purple background, embodying royal elegance.

Double Dynasty, co-captained by Mia Pauldo (#7 recruit, Class of ’25) and Mya Pauldo (#44 recruit, Class of ’25), is known for doubling up the score and style, with uniforms dripping with flair. RWE, led by Jerzy Robinson (#1 recruit, Class of ’26), has a sunburst of color gradients, reflecting their wild energy.

ISO WRLD, captained by Kaleena Smith (Class of ’27), features vibrant green uniforms with blue flames, making them unstoppable. Drifty Dreamerz, led by Hailee Swain (#13 recruit, Class of ’25), showcases star galaxy patterned uniforms with soft pink and bright blue hues, perfect for dreamers.

OT Select, an eight-team league, showcases top 15-18-year-old women basketball players in the country, aiming to empower them as leaders. The league provides tools and resources to build their personal brands, preparing them for college through workshops and an NIL summit.

OT Select gameplay kicks off on August 3-4 in Atlanta at OTE Arena.