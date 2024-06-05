As anticipation builds for the next episode of “Royal Rules of Ohio,” viewers are in for a thrilling ride. Episode 104, titled “Rule #4: Royals Don’t Go Rogue,” promises drama, surprises, and pivotal moments for the royal sisters. Thelma faces GS at the Black Alumni Reunion, Auntie Sheilah’s kickback becomes the stage for Abigail’s unexpected appearance, and the sisters make a permanent decision that will leave Akili and Delali stunned.

In an exclusive interview with The Source, the chocolate beauties shared their experiences growing up as descendants of Ghanaian royalty, their journey to Columbus, Ohio, and the challenges and triumphs they face balancing their noble heritage with everyday modern life.

1. Can you each tell us what it was like growing up as daughters of royal descendants in Ghana and how that shaped your experiences living in Columbus, Ohio?

Nana: We were not privy to our royal lineage until we were teenagers. We realized that we must hold ourselves to a different standard than we once had. Learning that we are royal descendants was a pivotal moment that shaped our understanding of who we are and the responsibilities that came with it.

2. “Royal Rules of Ohio” offers a glimpse into the double lives you lead. How do you balance the expectations of your noble heritage with your personal ambitions and modern lifestyles?

Brenda: We do a good job of balancing our noble heritage and our personal ambitions by remembering that it’s okay to be selfish and put yourself first. Yes, we are royal, however, we still want to create a legacy for ourselves.

3. The series shows a lot of opulence and luxury but also touches on the responsibilities that come with your background. How do you manage the pressures of upholding your family’s reputation while pursuing your individual goals?

Thelma: For me, as the oldest, I have to make sure I am a leader and also be a role model to my sisters and the young girls here in Columbus. When it comes to my family’s reputation, we try to never make mistakes in the public eye. One mistake we make and the whole community will come at our necks.

4. What has been the most challenging aspect of allowing cameras to capture your daily lives and the behind-the-scenes dynamics of your family?

Nana: The most challenging aspect of filming was adjusting to the cameras. In the beginning, we were all camera aware – worried that we may say something wrong. But we began to feel comfortable with the crew and at some points, we forgot the cameras were there.

5. Your show highlights the cultural richness and traditions of Ghanaian royalty. How important is it for you to share and preserve these traditions while living in the United States?

Brenda: It’s really important to showcase our culture in America because it ties us back to the motherland. We display our culture through our clothing, the food, and even the language we speak. Although we are Ghanaian we still wear our American clothing as well to highlight that duality.

6. Each of you brings a unique personality and perspective to the show. How do you think these differences contribute to the dynamic and appeal of “Royal Rules of Ohio”?

Nana: More often than not, people cling to what is familiar to them. What they fail to see is the beauty that can come from being different. Because we are unique in our own way there is always someone that the viewers can connect to. Our individual personalities make us unique in a way that the world hasn’t seen before.

7. The show touches on themes of identity, heritage, and responsibility. What do you hope viewers, especially young women of African descent, take away from your stories?

Thelma: We hope for viewers, especially young women of African descent, to feel empowered by seeing my sisters and I navigate complex themes of identity, heritage, and responsibility. We hope viewers find strength in embracing their unique identities, understanding their heritage, and feeling empowered.

8. Looking forward, what are your aspirations for the future, both individually and collectively as a family, and how could you see “Royal Rules of Ohio” evolving in future seasons?

Nana: Personally, I hope the viewers will get a chance to see how passionate I am about the arts. I am an aspiring actress who really enjoys sharing stories that are authentic and truthful. As a family, I want the viewers to continue to see the love we all share for each other. We may have our individual disagreements and arguments, but the love will never fade.

Don’t miss the next episode of “Royal Rules of Ohio” to witness the unfolding drama and the powerful dynamics of this unique royal family. Tune in to see how Thelma, Brenda, and Nana navigate their dual lives and the shocking decision that will leave everyone talking.

