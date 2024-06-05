Atlanta was on fire as SelectCon ATL, hosted by Steve Stoute and UnitedMasters, and powered by Ally, Bulleit, and Crown Royal Regal Apple, delivered an unforgettable celebration of music and technology at Guardian Works.

With doors opening at 2:00 PM, host Anisa Brenee and DJ Osh Kosh lit up the scene, welcoming guests into an atmosphere buzzing with excitement. SelectCon ATL offered more than just an event—it was a groundbreaking experience that merged the worlds of music, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Industry heavyweights took the stage to share their wisdom and vision. Highlights included: Jermaine Dupri dropping keys on the future of music. Pinky Cole’s inspirational points on her entrepreneurial journey behind Slutty Vegan. David Melhado, Ray Daniels, Ronne Brown, and Justice Baiden deep insights into brand strategy and music industry trends.

UnitedMasters talent brought the house down. Trevor Jackson and Anycia delivered powerful performances, while #SelectCon ATL open call winner Christian Crosby stole the show, leaving the crowd roaring for more. Guests were also treated to exclusive opportunities. Bulleit One-on-One Mentorship Sessions where aspiring artists and entrepreneurs gained invaluable insights from Atlanta’s top industry experts.

Crown Royal Regal Apple Fresh Beats Studio in which attendees dropped live freestyle tracks, competing for a chance to be featured on UnitedMasters and Crown Royal’s social channels. Atlanta’s finest food trucks, including Sistahritas, Hungry Hippo Eats, Hapa Kitchen, and Sweet Stack Creamery, served up mouthwatering dishes, adding to the day’s sensory delights.