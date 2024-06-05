Justin Jefferson is staying put in the Twin Cities. The speedy receiver made history on Monday by signing the highest contract for a non-quarterback in NFL history. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract with $110 million guaranteed.

Jefferson confirmed the news on Instagram, calling it “the deal I’ve been waiting for since I was a little kid.” This landmark agreement underscores Jefferson’s immense value to the Vikings, as he has quickly become one of the league’s most dynamic and productive wide receivers since being drafted in 2020.

The 24-year-old LSU alum has consistently dazzled fans and opponents alike with his speed, agility, and reliable hands, solidifying his reputation as one of the NFL’s elite receivers. Jefferson has already amassed numerous accolades in just a few seasons, including Pro Bowl selections and setting multiple franchise records for the Vikings.

This historic contract secures Jefferson’s future with the Vikings and sets a new benchmark for non-quarterback player contracts in the NFL.