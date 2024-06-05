SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James is ‘F–king Mad’ He is No Longer Kyrie Irving’s Teammate

LeBron James misses Kyrie Irving. During the recent episode of his Mind the Game podcast with seemingly new Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick, King James spoke about how much he misses the Dallas Mavericks point guard.

“I’m so f—ing happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth,” James said. “I’m so f—ing mad at the same time that I’m not his running mate anymore.”

James and Irving won one of the most entertaining NBA Finals ever, overcoming the 73-win Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, coming back from a 3-1 deficit. Irving now plays for the Dallas Mavericks who will take on the Boston Celtics in this year’s Finals.

You can hear it all below.