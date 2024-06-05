It has just been reported that Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, has plead guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of tax fraud for reportedly stealing money from Ohtani’s bank account to pay off his large gambling debts.

Mizuhara appeared in a Santa Ana, California court yesterday to plead guilty to the charges pending, which are both federal offenses. Wearing a suit jacket and a white shirt, the 39-year-old bilingual swindler told a judge he used funds from an Ohtani bank account to help clear himself of a major gambling debt he had accumulated.

Even though the news of the plea has just been released, Mizuhara and prosecutors had reached a plea agreement in this case last month.

Mizuhara could possibly receive up to 33 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for late October.

The Dodgers released a statement in regards to the court proceedings, which can be seen below.