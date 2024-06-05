Vince Staples unveiled his highly anticipated headlining U.S. tour, Black In America, in support of his acclaimed eighth studio album, Dark Times, available now via Blacksmith / Def Jam Recordings. The 13-date tour will kick off on October 14th in Atlanta, GA, and will make stops in major markets across the country, including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, and San Francisco, before concluding in Los Angeles on November 6th.

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Baby Rose will join Staples as a special guest for all dates outside of New York. Pre-sales for “Black In America” will begin on Tuesday, June 4th, at 10 AM Local Time, with tickets becoming available to the general public on Friday, June 7th, at 10 AM Local Time.

Fans can find additional details and ticket information by visiting VinceStaples.com. This tour promises to be a must-see event, showcasing Staples’ unique artistry and the powerful themes explored in “Dark Times.” Don’t miss your chance to experience Vince Staples live on stage during the “Black In America” tour.

Last month, Vince Staples unveiled his eighth studio album, Dark Times, via Blacksmith Records / Def Jam Recordings. This album marks a new era in the prolific artist’s career, blending dense lyricism with lush, layered beats, and offering wry, melancholic observations about life, while finding pockets of light in an endless dark.

Dark Times features minimal guest voices, relying on samples, studio friends, and a narrative outro by iconic alt singer-songwriter Santigold, who shares an apocalyptic yet awe-inspiring dream with Staples. Notable moments include the track “Liars,” which incorporates an excerpt from a 1973 conversation between Nikki Giovanni and James Baldwin about Black love, and “Government Cheese,” where Staples raps about an imprisoned friend reaching out after seeing him on TV.

The album balances its introspective themes with celebratory tracks such as “Étouffée,” a bouncy ode to Staples’ Louisiana roots, and “Little Homies,” a message encouraging the younger generation. “Freeman,” the final song before Santigold’s outro, showcases Staples’ reflective coolness.

Ahead of the album’s release, Staples shared the first single and visual for “Shame On the Devil.”

“It’s a testament to where I am right now and how I view things—it’s just a timestamp,” Staples says of the album. “I might not feel like that again tomorrow. But in the process of making this project, these were the things that spoke to me.”

In support of Dark Times, Staples will embark on his headlining BLACK IN EUROPA TOUR, starting June 4th in Cologne, Germany. The tour will visit Berlin, Paris, London, and Manchester before concluding in Birmingham, UK, on June 13. Staples will also perform at various European festivals in August, including Oya in Oslo, Flow Festival in Helsinki, and HipHop Open in Stuttgart. For tickets and the full list of dates, visit www.vincestaples.com/tour.