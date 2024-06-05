Ye to Countersue Former Personal Assistant Who Accused Him of Sexual Harassment

Kanye West is responding to a lawsuit that accuses him of various acts of sexual harassment toward former employee Lauren Pisciotta. In addition, he is planning to countersue.

In a statement to TMZ, a rep for Ye said: “In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected.”

In addition, Pisciotta is accused of stealing Ye’s phone to destroy evidence that would dispel her claims. She is also charged with sending Ye nudes and attempting to have sex with the rap star. She also demanded items like Birkin Bags, Lamborghini, and more. After the denial, Pisciotta allegedly attempted to extort and blackmail Ye.

“It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means,” the rep added.

According to TMZ, the former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, stated she was an OnlyFans model before working for Ye, earning $1 million a year. She was hired in July 2021 while Ye was putting together the Donda album.

Pisciotta stated after the album, Ye requested she delete her OnlyFans account to become more “God Like” with the promise of a $1 million payday to do so, which she obliged.

After that agreement, Pisciotta sent her wild text messages, including:

“See my problem is I be wanting to f— but then after I f— I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f—ed while I’m f—ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me …”

Pisciotta also stated additional messages came with fantasies of women and another stating, “Is my dick racist?”

Pisciotta also stated Ye would masturbate with phone calls and also asked about her boyfriend’s penis size. The lawsuit also included a run of texts, sexual videos, and pictures, including 2 of Ye engaged in sexual acts with a model.

Pisciotta was fired in October 2022 but was offered a $3 million severance pay that was never paid. She is now suing for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and a hostile work environment.