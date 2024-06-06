Rising R&B star 4batz has announced his first headlining tour, Thank U, Jada. This milestone marks a significant achievement in his music career. 4batz initially gained attention with his debut track, “act i: stickers ’99,” but his follow-up single, “act ii: date @ 8,” propelled him into the spotlight. This song, showcasing a softer side of his raw yet polished sound, quickly went viral, earning him a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 77 and climbing to No. 16 on the Hot R&B Songs chart.

His debut mixtape, U made me a st4r, released on May 3rd, shot to number 1 on Apple Music’s Top US Albums within 24 hours. The mixtape, primarily written and produced by 4batz, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart, earning him a place on Billboard’s annual 21 Under 21 list for 2024. Recently, 4batz received his first award nomination for BET’s “Best New Artist.”

The Thank U, Jada tour will kick off this summer, featuring headline shows across North America with stops in major cities including Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and more. The tour will start in Chicago, Illinois, and conclude in Oakland, California on Saturday, August 10th. Artist presale tickets and VIP packages will be available Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. local time using the pre-sale code Batman. General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, June 7. For more information and ticket purchases, visit 4batz’s official website.

