It’s that time of year again. Festival season, concerts, tours and more. At the 2024 American Black Film Festival (ABFF), singers Lucky Daye and KIRBY are set to perform according to the program announcement. Get ready Miami, as they will perform at The Cadillac Lounge, located at The Fillmore Miami Beach.

The lounge is set for more music activations as it will also feature live recordings of the Ratchet & Respectable podcast hosted by Demetria L. Lucas, who will interview some of the industry’s biggest names during these sessions.

“We’re thrilled to present cinematically inspired experiences at the festival,” said Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing at Cadillac, a returning sponsor for the 14th year. “The Cadillac Lounge at ABFF will cultivate conversations with cultural thought leaders and innovators; feature two incredible live performances celebrating Black Music Month; host live podcast recordings; and showcase our electric vehicle lineup including LYRIQ test drives. These experiences will spotlight Cadillac’s authentic connection to culture and the innovative spirit of our electric vehicles.”

Get this, Daye and KIRBY’s performances are part of Music in Motion, “a film score-inspired experience celebrating Black music in film,” curated by Feel the Space.

As for additional conversations, they will feature Jessica Nabongo, “the first Black woman to travel to every country in the world,” as well as art collectors Sol Apante, Jennia Freirique Aponte, and Dawn Limerick.

Sounds like the ABFF is upping the ante when it comes to music vibes. Films and music, sounds like a good combo!