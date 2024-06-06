Today, Seven Lights Productions in conjunction with the 5% Nation will be holding the Inaugural “Supreme Mathematics Awards” ceremony, which will be held in Brooklyn’s Paragon Ballroom. Hosted by C&C Music Factory’s Freedom Williams, the show features appearances from notable Hip Hop artists such as AZ, Lord Jamar, King Sun and other well known rappers from the 5% culture such as Estee Nack, Raz Fresco, Kasim Allah, Tragedy Khadafi, Lakim Shabazz and countess others.

The award show is the first of its kind, heading off the Nation’s Annual Show And Prove Weekend, which is a celebration of the accomplishment’s of the 5% since the assassination of the Nation’s founder during the same weekend in 1969. This is also a celebration of the Nation’s 60th anniversary, reminiscent of the Nation’s 50th Anniversary celebration, which was held at the World Famous Apollo Theater and featured Erykah Badu, Big Daddy Kane, The World Famous Supreme Team and many others.

The event will also be live streamed from Polygon at 7pm courtesy of Seven Lights Productions and will be presenting awards to notable members of Allah’s 5% Nation as well as the community in areas of music, health, sports, medicine, technology, community affairs and of course, education.

Tickets for the event can be purchased HERE