What is a sporting event without a Drake bet? Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Drake hit Instagram and revealed a massive bet on the Dallas Mavericks to win the series.

Drake dropped $500,000 on the Mavs as the series winner; the payout would be nearly $1.4 million. The Edmonton Oilers also got a bet for Canada in the Stanley Cup Finals, with another $500,000 paying out just over $1,000,000.

“Dallas cause I’m a Texan,” Drake wrote. “Oilers are self explanatory.”

Tonight marks the start of the NBA Finals as the Dallas Mavericks face the Boston Celtics in Game 1 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. This year’s Finals promises excitement and high stakes as a new champion will be crowned for the sixth consecutive season.

The Celtics, who finished the regular season with the league’s best record at 64-18, are on a quest for their 18th title, which would break a tie with the Lakers for the most in NBA history. Boston’s dynamic duo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have been formidable this postseason, averaging 26.0 and 25.0 points per game, respectively.On the other side, Dallas is led by head coach Jason Kidd, who aims to secure the Mavericks’ second NBA title. Kidd, who helped the Mavs win their first championship as a player 13 years ago, now seeks success from the sidelines. The Mavericks, a No. 5 seed, are also attempting to become the first team of their rank to win the championship. Their leading stars, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, have been equally impressive, averaging 22.8 and 28.8 points per game, respectively.This Finals not only features top-tier talent but also a compelling storyline with Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum, both five-time All-Stars and 2023-24 Kia All-NBA First Team members, seeking their first NBA titles. As the action unfolds, fans are set for an electrifying series between two of the league’s most storied franchises.