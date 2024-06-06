ESPN has partnered with October’s Very Own (OVO) to release a limited-edition run of NBA Finals jackets, available exclusively through the OVO app. This collaboration marks a unique blend of sports and fashion, capturing the excitement of the NBA’s grand finale.

The jackets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 6. U.S. residents can snag this exclusive apparel through the OVO app, downloadable from both the App Store and Google Play. Given the limited quantity, fans are encouraged to act quickly, as these jackets are expected to sell out fast.

Featuring the iconic ESPN and OVO logos prominently on the back, these jackets symbolize the intersection of sports and fashion, celebrating the NBA’s biggest stage. The release of these jackets coincides with the highly anticipated NBA Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks, airing at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC beginning June 6.

This collaboration is a testament to the growing influence of fashion in the sports world, offering fans a stylish way to commemorate the finale of another thrilling NBA season. Whether you’re a die-hard basketball fan or a fashion enthusiast, the ESPN x OVO NBA Finals jacket is a must-have piece for your collection.