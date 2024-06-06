Multi-platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated rapper Ice Spice announced the release of her highly anticipated debut album, Y2K!, which will be released on July 26th via 10K Projects/Capitol Records.

The album, titled to nod to her January 1, 2000 birthday, will include her latest single, “Gimmie A Light.” Produced by her long-time collaborator RIOTUSA, the track features a sample from dancehall legend Sean Paul’s 2002 hit “Gimme the Light.” The official music video, self-directed by Ice Spice and produced by fellow New York City natives George and Frederick Buford, aka The Evil Twins, is now available.

Ice Spice also revealed her first-ever global headline tour, the Y2K! WORLD TOUR, which will have festival dates across Europe, the UK, and North America this summer. The 24-date tour kicks off in Europe with performances at Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Rolling Loud Europe in Austria, and Wireless Festival in London, among others.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue in North America, beginning in Washington, DC on July 30 at The Anthem. It includes stops in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Atlanta before concluding on August 31 in Miami, FL at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. Special guests RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain will join Ice Spice on all North American dates.

Fans can look forward to hearing tracks from her debut album, Y2K!, including the hit single “Think U The Shit (Fart).” The album follows her acclaimed debut EP, *Like..?, released in 2023, which featured hits like “Munch (Feelin U),” “In Ha Mood,” and “Princess Diana.”

Tickets for the Y2K! WORLD TOUR will be available starting with a Citi presale today at 1 p.m. local time. An artist presale will begin on Thursday, June 6, at 8 a.m. local time, with general sales starting on Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time at IceSpiceMusic.com. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program, and VIP packages, including meet-and-greet opportunities and exclusive gifts, will also be available. For more information, visit www.citientertainment.com and vipnation.com.

ICE SPICE: Y2K! WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Thu Jul 04 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival^*

Fri Jul 05 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival^*

Sun Jul 07 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe^

Thu Jul 11 – Costinesti, Romania – Beach, Please! Festival^*

Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival^

Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld^*

Thu Jul 18 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival^*

Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Thu Aug 01 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Fri Aug 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Sun Aug 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Aug 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Sat Aug 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Wed Aug 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

Fri Aug 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Sun Aug 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum

Mon Aug 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Aug 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

*Non Live Nation Date

^Festival Date