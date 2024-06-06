Kendrick Lamar to Pop Out with His Friends for Show at Kia Forum on Juneteenth

Kendrick Lamar said it’s time to “Pop out and show n—gas.” On Juneteenth, he and his friends will take over the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

The show is called The Pop Out and will be headlined by “Ken and friends.” If you have a Cash App card, sales begin on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.. General on sale is on Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

There are currently no word on who the friends are, but we will keep our eyes open for more of this show’s details.

