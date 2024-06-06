Martin Lawrence wants fans to know that he is doing well. After a recent event in which it appears his Bad Boys co-star Will Smith is leading him upstairs and another in which he seems unfocused in an interview, Martin is speaking out.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Pulling up on Hot 97, Martin said: “I’m fine. I’m in Gods hands. I’m blessed- I’m glad to be waking up everyday and everything. No need for people to be concerned. I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors”

You can see the moment below.

Advertisement

No More Stories

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

Related Posts