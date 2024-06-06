The NBA Finals tip off tonight with the Dallas Mavericks facing the Boston Celtics in Game 1 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. This year’s Finals are noteworthy as a new champion will be crowned for the sixth consecutive season.

The Boston Celtics, who ended the regular season with the league’s best record at 64-18, are on a mission to claim their 18th title, breaking their tie with the Lakers for the most in NBA history. Boston’s powerhouse duo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been exceptional this postseason, averaging 26.0 and 25.0 points per game, respectively.

In contrast, the Dallas Mavericks are led by head coach Jason Kidd, who aims to secure the Mavericks’ second NBA title. Kidd, who was instrumental in the Mavs’ first championship as a player 13 years ago, now seeks to replicate that success from the bench. As a No. 5 seed, Dallas is striving to become the first team of its rank to win the championship. Their star players, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, have been equally impressive, averaging 28.8 and 22.8 points per game, respectively.

Adding a unique twist to this Finals matchup is the duel between Jordan Brand signature athletes, a first in NBA history. Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, both representing the Jordan Brand, will face off on basketball’s biggest stage. Tatum signed with Jordan Brand in June 2019, welcomed by Michael Jordan at the “House of Jumpman” event in Paris.

“I’m excited about just bringing my creativity over and telling them stories. Any chance I get I like to shed light on St. Louis, where I’m from,” Tatum said at his signing. “Kind of give my background and give kids hope that it doesn’t matter where you come from, if you love it or you work hard enough then you can achieve whatever. It’s crazy.

“Five years ago, I couldn’t imagine being in the position I’m in now. Signing with Jordan, here in Paris, it’s just not something I really thought about when I was growing up in St. Louis. Like, I’m gonna go to Paris, I’m gonna sign with Jordan, I didn’t think that was a reality.”

Six months later, Luka Doncic also joined the Jordan Brand family. Their signings marked a new era for Jordan Brand, starting with the Air Jordan 34, 35, 36, and for Tatum, the 37.

“It is exciting to join such a talented roster and being given the privilege of defining the next generation of the Jordan Brand,” Luke commented. “Michael Jordan was a hero of mine growing up, so being able to represent this iconic brand, especially as a kid from Slovenia, is an honor.”

Jordan added, “Luka is a phenomenal player, and at such a young age. He’s demonstrating skill it takes many guys years to develop. It will be incredible to watch him continue to advance in the league. We are excited to welcome him to the Jordan Brand family. He rounds out a roster of incredible new talent united to represent Jordan Brand for the next generation.”

Now, five years later, both Tatum and Doncic have their own signature lines with Jordan Brand. They have transitioned from being the “next-up” to the “now,” and will compete head-to-head in the NBA Finals, further solidifying their legacies.

Fans can expect an electrifying series as these two top-tier athletes, alongside their formidable teams, battle for the championship. The stage is set for an unforgettable Finals, where history and legacy are at stake.