Today, Metro Boomin announced his partnership with the NBA on ESPN/ABC for their 2024 NBA Finals campaign. The collaboration features Metro’s music in a new commercial spot, aired today ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. The commercial showcases Metro’s viral hit “Runnin Outta Time” featuring Future from their chart-topping album We Don’t Trust You. This campaign will run across ESPN/ABC linear and cross-channel partners and be featured on ESPN’s social platforms throughout the series.

In addition to the commercial launch, Metro Boomin is set to perform at the GQ x ESPN Watch Party and Concert to celebrate Game 1 of the NBA Finals. This exclusive, invite-only event will start with a tip-off at 8:30 pm ET on ABC. The performance aims to bring new energy to the finals, enhancing the excitement for sports fans and viewers as they watch the Celtics and Mavericks compete for the championship.

Metro Boomin, a GRAMMY® Award-nominated, diamond-certified artist-producer, continues to make waves in the music industry and now extends his influence to the world of sports. His collaboration with the NBA brings together the thrill of basketball and the power of music, creating a dynamic and engaging experience for fans. This partnership marks a significant moment in the 2024 NBA Finals, promising to heighten the overall atmosphere of the series with Metro’s distinctive sound.

As the Finals kick-off, fans can look forward to an electrifying blend of top-tier basketball and Metro Boomin’s infectious beats, making this year’s championship series a must-watch event.