Grammy-winning producer and artist Mustard is making his highly anticipated return with his fourth studio album, Faith of a Mustard Seed, set to drop this summer. This marks a significant comeback for Mustard, who last released Perfect 10 five years ago, an album that featured major hits like “Pure Water” and “Ballin.” The announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary of his label, 10 Summers Records, adding to the celebratory moment.

Mustard’s recent achievements include his first No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which garnered over 96 million streams in a week, setting a record for the most streamed song in that period.

In a one-minute and twenty-second teaser video release on Mustard’s birthday, fans are given a powerful preview of his upcoming album. The video opens with an iconic image of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and is set over a sermon with the line, “But Jesus said if you had faith the size of a mustard seed,” reflecting the album’s theme of faith and perseverance. The video offers intimate glimpses into Mustard’s life, featuring moments with his children, his fitness journey, dedicated studio sessions, and collaborations with artists like Travis Scott, Charlie Wilson, and Future.

The teaser also includes a nostalgic collage of childhood photos, birthday memories, and early DJ gigs, painting a comprehensive picture of Mustard’s journey. The video concludes with bold black and yellow text revealing the album’s name, Faith of a Mustard Seed. Fans can look forward to an inspiring and deeply personal project that encapsulates Mustard’s growth and dedication over the years.