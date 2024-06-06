Questlove Hosts Epic Pop-Up Diner at Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic Festival

This weekend, legendary musician and drummer for The Roots, Questlove, hosted an unforgettable pop-up diner at Philadelphia’s renowned Roots Picnic festival. Partnering with Stella Artois, Questlove introduced Questlove’s Cheesesteak™️ Diner, a first-of-its-kind pop-up restaurant located on the festival grounds.

The diner, set up at The Mann in Fairmount Park, featured Questlove’s iconic Cheesesteak™️ and a menu curated to reflect his vision for a better future, both for individuals and the planet. The offerings included Questlove’s Lemon Pepper Popcorn, Kale Picnic Slaw, Shoestring Potato Fries, and plenty of ice-cold Stella Artois to complement the dishes.

In addition to the mouth-watering food, the pop-up diner provided games and entertainment inspired by Questlove’s famous game nights, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere for festival-goers. The event also granted access to the festival’s headlining acts, rounding off an afternoon filled with culinary delights and top-tier performances.

The June 1st event at the Roots Picnic Festival combined Questlove’s culinary passion with his musical prowess, offering attendees a unique dining experience amidst the vibrant festival setting. The collaboration with Stella Artois ensured a memorable event, celebrating food, music, and community in a way only Questlove could orchestrate.