Last month, actress Raven Symoné stood up for her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, following a wave of online criticism. The backlash began after Miranda revealed that she didn’t watch any of Raven’s projects, including the iconic Disney Channel show “That’s So Raven,” during her childhood.

Raven, known for her outspoken nature, took to social media to address the negative comments directed at her wife. In a recent interview with E! News, the “That’s So Raven” star explained why it was crucial to respond to the criticism.

“It was so important because my wife didn’t deserve the backlash that she was receiving,” Raven stated. “She didn’t say anything offensive to a culture or me or herself, and they were miscategorizing her, period.”

Miranda echoed Raven’s sentiments, acknowledging the harsh public scrutiny but emphasizing their need for personal peace.

“I think people are always going to be people, and they’re always going to hate,” Miranda explained. “They’re always going to have opinions. It was done for us to make sure that we felt at peace and calm and we could kind of put the nail in the coffin about it and just put it to rest.”

Married since 2020, Miranda expressed her unwavering support and admiration for Raven’s career.

“I love Raven,” Miranda continued. “I support Raven. I love ‘That’s So Raven.’ I’ve seen it all. I’ve seen everything she’s done. And now, if people are going to continue that conversation, at least they know that they’re falling into a false narrative and they’re basically just perpetuating gossip. And that’s their prerogative.”

