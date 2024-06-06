“The View” experienced an emotional moment as Whoopi Goldberg reunited with the cast and crew of “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.” The reunion brought tears to Goldberg’s eyes as she reconnected with Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and other cast members. A recreation of the “Joyful, Joyful” choir scene further heightened the emotions, with Tanya Trotter taking over the solo originally performed by Lauryn Hill.

In character, Goldberg donned her nun outfit and joined the choir, performing alongside Ryan Toby (who played Ahmal in the film) and her daughter, supported by students from LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. Following the performance, Goldberg, overwhelmed with emotions, was comforted by Ralph.

In case you never saw the film, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” was directed by Bill Duke and released in 1993, and is a sequel to the 1992 film “Sister Act.” The sequel follows Deloris Van Cartier (Goldberg), now a famous Las Vegas performer, who is asked by her nun friends to help save their school. The film is loosely based on the life of Crenshaw High School choir instructor Iris Stevenson.

A photo gallery of the reunion is available below.