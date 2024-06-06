GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping Jamaican pop artist Shenseea has announced new North American tour dates. The tour includes stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Dallas, and more. Known for her electrifying live performances, Shenseea will showcase music from her recently released sophomore album, “Never Gets Late Here,” alongside fan favorites.

Tickets will be available for artist and CITI pre-sale starting tomorrow, June 5th, with public sales beginning on Friday, June 7th at 10 AM PT. For the full tour listing and ticket information, visit Shenseea’s official website.