This is sad news for fans of The CW series All American: Homecoming. News outlets have reported that the show has been canceled.

Its upcoming third season is set to be its last. This unfortunate update on the beloved series comes just two weeks after reports suggested the show would unlikely return for a fourth season. Bummer.

So, executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll expressed her accepted disappointment at the turn of events with her show:

Advertisement

“I’m devastated to learn that All American: Homecoming will not be moving forward with more episodes and that this new season premiering in July will be our final one. However, I am so very grateful to have worked with this incredible cast and crew, led by Geffri Maya, to bring the authentic HBCU experience to your screens for the last three seasons.”

She added: “We made this show for the culture and thank our loyal audience and fans for taking this ride with us. We made this show so that our community, our kids and their dreams could be seen and celebrated every week and we are proud to say we accomplished that mission, especially with this exciting final season which we can’t wait to show you all. So with a heavy but proud heart, I give one final shoutout to our favorite Bringston Lions!”