Once again, Tyler Perry is set to write and direct another project. In his robust deal with Netflix, the mogul is doing just that with his upcoming drama “Straw,” starring Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, and Teyana Taylor. Nice cast!

The story seems interesting enough and centers on a single mother who faces a series of unfortunate events that lead her down an unexpected path.

Check out more from the official logline: “She becomes entangled in a situation she never imagined and finds herself at the center of suspicion in a world that seems indifferent to her existence.”

The cast includes Glynn Turman, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, and Mike Merrill. Perry will produce the movie alongside Angi Bones and Tony Strickland.

As mentioned “Straw” is part of Perry’s ongoing creative collaboration with Netflix, the world’s biggest streaming studio, under a multi-year, first-look deal, which includes other projects like “The Six Triple Eight” and the drama series “Beauty in Black.”

ICYMI, Perry’s recent works include “Mea Culpa,” “A Fall From Grace,” “A Jazzman’s Blues,” and “A Madea Homecoming.” Henson, who recently appeared in “The Color Purple,” is represented by CAA, M88, R&CPMK, and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole. Taylor, known for “A Thousand and One” and “Coming 2 America,” is represented by WME, Taylormade Management Group, and The Lede Company.