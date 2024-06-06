It may be safe to dub “Not Like Us” as the song of the summer. While on air with The CW Houston, a meteorologist used bars from Kendrick Lamar’s banger to give updates on the area’s weather. You can hear the bars being used in the report below.


“Not Like Us” also infiltrated the sports world as Naomi Osaka chose the Kendrick side in the beef with Drake. Speaking ahead of the Italian Open, Osaka states, “Not Like Us” put Dot over the top.

“Kendrick dropped some heat. That last song,” Osaka said. “That last song is amazing. And I played it walking onto the court. Currently, I think Kendrick’s doing another song.”

