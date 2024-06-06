Jim Jones has released an exciting trailer for his latest single, “Too Turnt,” featuring Taylor Richard and Dilla Illa. The trailer was shared on his Instagram via Vamplife Records and EMPIRE, generating significant fan buzz. Directed by Jim Jones and Shula The Don, the music video showcases the trio enjoying a vibrant night in Miami. While the release date for the single is yet to be announced, the teaser has already heightened anticipation for the upcoming track. Fans eagerly await more details as the release draws closer.