Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attended the Miami premiere of their highly anticipated film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”. Joining them were Jacob Scipio, who stars as Mike Lowrey’s (Smith) son Armando, co-star Joe Pantoliano, and co-director Bilall Fallah. The event was a star-studded affair, with DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, LeLe Pons, Swae Lee, and others showing their support.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is the latest installment in Sony Pictures’ successful Bad Boys franchise. The film promises its iconic blend of thrilling action and outrageous comedy, with a new twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run. The movie is set to hit theaters exclusively on Friday, June 7, 2024.Fans of the franchise can look forward to another adrenaline-pumping adventure as Smith and Lawrence reprise their roles as the dynamic duo of Miami’s police force. With a blend of familiar faces and fresh talent, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” aims to deliver the excitement and humor that has made the series a staple in action-comedy cinema.