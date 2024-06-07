Sneakerheads rejoice. The Air-Jordan Retro 5 “Grape” is on its way back. According to @zSneakerheadz, the iconic colorway of the 5 will return in its OG form in the summer of 2025.

Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 5 made its debut in 1990. Inspired by World War II fighter planes, the shoe featured a distinctive “shark tooth” design on the midsole, a reflective 3M tongue, and a translucent rubber outsole. Among the original colorways, the “Grape” stood out with its daring use of white leather contrasted by Grape Ice and New Emerald accents, and a striking purple midsole.

What set the “Grape” Jordan 5 apart was its departure from the traditional Chicago Bulls-inspired colorways that dominated the Air Jordan line. This bold, vibrant design quickly garnered a dedicated fan base, praised for its unique style and eye-catching appearance.

Due to its immense popularity, the “Grape” Jordan 5 has seen multiple retro releases. The first came in 2006, followed by another in 2013, both staying true to the original design. In 2015, Jordan Brand introduced the “Pre-Grape” version, which featured a black upper with grape and emerald accents, offering a fresh take on the classic colorway.

The “Grape” Jordan 5 solidified its place in pop culture largely thanks to its association with Will Smith, who frequently wore the sneakers on the hit TV show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in the early 1990s. This connection was further celebrated in 2018 with the release of a special “Fresh Prince” edition, featuring a laceless design reminiscent of Smith’s unique style.

Stay tuned for additional details about this 2025 release.