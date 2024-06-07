soulful vibes of Philly International session players, enhanced by hard-hitting beats. This infectious anthem drops on National Gun Violence Awareness Day (June 7th), highlighting the moment’s urgency.

With a chorus that rivals the legendary “What The World Needs Now,” a song that defined the Vietnam Era, “Can’t Say Love Enough” is poised to be the anthem of 2024. It’s not just catchy—it’s a musical revolution, ready to spread love like never before.

A Philadelphia native, Grand Agent has been a prominent figure in the city’s cultural scene since the ’90s. Collaborating with icons like Common and Pete Rock, his influence extends globally through multiple international tours and song placements with household names, from the Disney Channel to the Oprah Winfrey Show. His 2001 debut album, “By Design,” received critical acclaim from hip-hop aficionados and media outlets such as Source, XXL, and Vibe.

Advertisement

Since 2020, Casher has served as cofounder and Executive Director of PHILLY TRUCE Foundation, the only nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Sustainable Black Manhood.

“Can’t Say Love Enough” is the second single from Grand Agent’s highly anticipated album, “I Survived The Crack Era,” slated for release later this year. Get ready to feel the love and join the revolution with this powerful new anthem.