Today, Rotation, the hip-hop and R&B brand from Amazon Music, announced it will stream Kendrick Lamar’s sold-out concert, “The Pop Out – Ken & Friends,” from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Juneteenth (June 19). The event, presented by pgLang and Free Lunch, will start at 4 p.m. PT and will be available on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video.

This livestream is part of “Forever the Influence,” Amazon Music’s celebration of Black Music Month. The initiative honors the contributions of Black artists, producers, and songwriters who have shaped cultural landscapes. In the coming weeks, Amazon Music will unveil additional Amazon Music Originals and video content featuring influential Black artists for “Forever the Influence.”

The Juneteenth concert by Kendrick Lamar promises an unforgettable experience, bringing together fans from around the world to celebrate the holiday through music. Lamar, known for his powerful lyrics and dynamic performances, will headline this significant event, showcasing his immense talent and influence in the music industry.

