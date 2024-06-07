Latto has released the highly anticipated remix of her single “Sunday Service,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli, via RCA Records. The track’s original version generated significant buzz after Latto teased it on Instagram a few months ago, showcasing her signature witty bars over a catchy beat.

The new music video for the remix brings the three powerhouse artists together, featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the Atlanta stop of Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla’s Hot Girl Summer tour. This collaboration excites fans, blending the unique styles of Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and Flo Milli.