Sazerac, one of the world’s largest distilled spirits companies, has partnered with Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Quavo to introduce White X Cognac, now available nationwide following a sold-out pre-release launch on BlockBar in February and a selective spring rollout. This fresh, bright, and modern cognac is one of the first of its kind available in the United States, offering a new era of luxury for cognac lovers.

Quavo, known for his dynamic style and entrepreneurial spirit, expressed his enthusiasm for White X Cognac: “What I love about White X Cognac is that it’s an entirely different drink experience than any other type of cognac. This spirit is for those who aren’t afraid to shake things up, put in the work, and celebrate their accomplishments. This is the drink they’ve been waiting for. Neat or in a cocktail, White X Cognac is smooth and sippable – a reward for the hustle.”Traditionally, this style of cognac has not been publicly available in the United States, limiting access for loyal fans. White X Cognac aims to transform the category with its smoother, sweeter, and more mixable profile. Sazerac Vice President Jess Scheerhorn noted, “White X Cognac challenges the traditional category with its fresh and light taste – it’s a total departure from many preconceived perceptions about cognac overall. Quavo’s electrifying style and willingness to break down barriers make him the perfect fit to help us debut this brand.”The first 100 bottles sold out in less than an hour on BlockBar in February 2024. Now, White X Cognac is widely available in clubs, bars, restaurants, and retail stores nationwide at a suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750ml bottle.For more information, follow White X on Instagram at @WhiteXCognac and visit whitexcognac.com.