In a night that epitomized luxury and sophistication, Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Quavo joined forces with White X Cognac to host an exclusive private dinner at the illustrious Carbone in New York City on June 6, 2024. The event celebrated the national release of White X Cognac, a light and fruity cognac that promises a unique drinking experience unlike any other on the market.

Held at Carbone, located at 181 Thompson St, New York, NY, the event was a masterclass in elegance and culinary excellence. Guests were treated to a guided tasting of White X Cognac, featuring custom cocktails that highlighted the spirit’s versatility. The cocktail hour was followed by a specially curated dinner by renowned Chef Mario Carbone, which included an array of exquisite dishes such as halibut, veal, oysters, and tuna tartare.

Advertisement

Quavo entertained the attendees throughout the evening, sharing personal anecdotes and insights into his favorite way to enjoy White X Cognac — neat. His songs played in the background, setting a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere for the night.

The Launch of White X Cognac

White X Cognac, introduced by Quavo in collaboration with leading spirits company Sazerac, offers a smoother and more mixable cognac experience. After a sold-out pre-release launch on BlockBar in February and a selective roll-out in the spring, White X Cognac is now available nationwide. This new-to-world cognac aims to challenge the status quo and redefine the category for spirits enthusiasts.

“What I love about White X Cognac is that it’s an entirely different drink experience than any other type of cognac,” said Quavo. “This spirit is for those who aren’t afraid to shake things up, put in the work, and celebrate their accomplishments. This is the drink they’ve been waiting for. Neat or in a cocktail, White X Cognac is smooth and sippable – a reward for the hustle.”

Redefining Cognac

White X Cognac’s innovative approach brings a fresh, bright, and modern perspective to the traditional cognac category. Sazerac’s Vice President, Jess Scheerhorn, emphasized the spirit’s unique qualities: “White X Cognac challenges the traditional category with its fresh and light taste – it’s a total departure from many pre-conceived perceptions about cognac overall. Quavo’s electrifying style and willingness to break down barriers makes him the perfect fit to help us debut this brand.”

White X Cognac is clear and golden straw in color, offering the delicacy of a youthful cognac with rich flavors that linger. It is fresh and light on the nose with a slight sweetness, featuring intense notes of white and yellow peaches, elegant vanilla, and an undertone of dried rose petals. The palate opens with gentle white stone fruit, creamy and soft vanilla, and a subtle hint of tannin devoid of bitterness. The finish is meltingly smooth, elegant, and extremely long for a younger cognac.

Quavo and White X Cognac’s private dinner at Carbone NYC was more than just an event; it was a celebration of innovation, luxury, and the breaking of traditional barriers. As White X Cognac continues to make waves in the spirits industry, it promises to offer cognac lovers a fresh and sophisticated drinking experience.