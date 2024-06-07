Ray J is completely done with Diddy. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Ray J acknowledges that “everybody messes up,” but he and Diddy “can’t be cool after that.”


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Expanding on the matter, Ray J said: “It’s unforgiveable, it’s too much. Never being able to be around us and our world ’cause we don’t condone that is definitely a fact.”

Furthermore, Ray J thinks Diddy needs a public “whipping,” suggesting, “100 lashes, 1,000 lashes. That would help.”

Advertisement

You can see the moment below and hear Ray J’s message supporting Cassie below.

No More Stories

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

Related Posts