Remey, the emerging artist and producer known for his captivating music, has unveiled his latest single, “Location,” following his successful performance at the RNB Money Tour’s Atlanta stop.

With “Location,” Remey delves into the complexities of real love and admiration, emphasizing that genuine affection transcends physical boundaries.

Already recognized for his talent in the entertainment industry and his contributions as a musician and producer for artists like Summer Walker and Earthgang, Remey continues to make waves. His tracks, including “I’m Good” featured on Showtime’s “The Chi,” and “Like Me” featured on “Power Book II: GHOST,” showcase his versatility and influence.

Remey’s authenticity and ability to infuse his personal experiences into his music resonate with listeners, making him an artist poised for lasting impact in the music scene. “Location” promises to be another soulful addition to his repertoire, captivating audiences with its heartfelt lyrics and infectious beats.