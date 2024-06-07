Roc Nation Launches Educational Campaign to Secure Scholarships for Philadelphia Students

Roc Nation, the renowned entertainment company, has unveiled plans to lead an educational campaign in Philadelphia aimed at helping students from low-income households access scholarships worth approximately $300 million to attend private schools in the city.

The initiative, named the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success (PASS), will be introduced through a series of events across the greater Philadelphia region from June 10 to June 21. These events will educate the public about the PASS program, also known as Senate Bill 757, designed to enhance educational opportunities for underprivileged youth attending the state’s lowest-performing public schools.

To be eligible for PASS scholarships, students must come from households with incomes not exceeding 250% of the federal poverty level, currently set at $75,000 for a family of four. The scholarship amounts will vary, ranging from $2,500 for half-day kindergarten students to $15,000 for students with special needs, with funds provided by the government without impacting public school education budgets.

Roc Nation, known for its commitment to community development, has been deeply involved in Philadelphia through initiatives like the Made in America Festival since 2012 and collaboration with REFORM Alliance on criminal justice reform. Dania Diaz, Roc Nation’s Managing Director of Philanthropy, emphasized the importance of empowering Philadelphia’s youth for long-term success.

To learn more about the events and receive updates on the PASS bill, individuals can sign up at PASS Campaign Website.

Dine & Learn Events Schedule

June 10: 12 pm ET – 7 pm ET at Hunting Park

June 11: 12 pm ET – 7 pm ET at Olney-Feltonville

June 12: 12 pm ET – 7 pm ET at Brewerytown

June 13: 12 pm ET – 7 pm ET at Haddington

June 15: 12 pm ET – 7 pm ET at East Passyunk/South Philly

June 17: 12 pm ET – 7 pm ET at Hunting Park

June 18: 12 pm ET – 7 pm ET at Olney-Feltonville

June 19: 12 pm ET – 7 pm ET at East Passyunk/South Philly

June 20: 12 pm ET – 7 pm ET at Brewerytown

June 21: 12 pm ET – 7 pm ET at Haddington