In a significant Black Music Month announcement, Grammy-winning producer, rapper, and songwriter Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins has revealed his new record label, Alienz Alive. Jerkins, renowned for his work with top-tier artists, aims to create a transformative platform for purpose-driven creators with this venture.

Alienz Alive, established in 2022, is a collective of artists committed to living a life renewed in Christ. The label’s mission statement emphasizes building community, developing artists, fostering dialogue, encouraging honest storytelling, pursuing the truth, and glorifying God. The label stands firmly on the principles of Romans 12:2, challenging its artists to grow and be destined for greatness.

The premiere roster of Alienz Alive includes talented artists such as Jon Keith, GAWVI, IMRSQD, Alex Jean, and TJ Carroll. Each artist brings a unique voice and perspective, contributing to the label’s goal of producing music that connects, inspires, and uplifts.

Rodney Jerkins’ vision for Alienz Alive is not just about creating music but fostering a movement that elevates the honest stories of its artists. Inspired by the transformative power of faith, Alienz Alive empowers its artists to remain “ten toes down” in their commitment to Christ while creating impactful music.

You can see the releases from the label below.