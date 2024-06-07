Soulja Boy Reacts to Method Man’s Summer Jam Reception: ‘That’s NY, Everybody Supposed to Know Who He Is’

Soulja Boy is a voice of reason. Seeing the headlines about Method Man opting not to perform at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, Big Draco has offered his opinion.

“I don’t think he mean that. He probably just in his feelings,” Soulja said to TMZ. “He probably perform at a future event, you know what I’m saying? But shout out to him. That’s New York, though. Everybody supposed to know who he is.

“There probably was a lot of young people in the audience. Shout out to him. He’s definitely a legend, for sure. He entitled to respond however he feel like.”

In case you missed it, after taking the stage on Sunday in support of the event’s 30th anniversary, Meth stated the generation gap of the crowd was “too wide.”

“Not our crowd at all,” Method Man wrote. “Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete and Ebro. I got love for you guys. But never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me. #nevercomingback.”

Method Man took the stage with longtime collaborator Redman, performing hits including “Da Rockweiler.”