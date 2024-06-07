GRAMMY® Award-winning and Oscar-nominated Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Tems has released her highly anticipated debut studio album, Born In The Wild, via Since 93/RCA Records. The 18-track album showcases Tems’ unique sound and features high-profile collaborations with J. Cole and Asake.

Born In The Wild marks a significant milestone in Tems’ career, following her rise to international stardom. The album highlights her signature blend of soulful melodies and introspective lyrics, promising to captivate listeners worldwide. With contributions from renowned artists like J. Cole and Asake, Tems continues to solidify her position as a leading force in the music industry.

Tems has announced her highly anticipated Born In The World 2024 global tour, kicking off with a special headline show at London’s Eventim Apollo on June 12th. The tour news comes in anticipation of her debut album, Born In The Wild, set to drop via Since ’93/RCA Records on June 7th.

Fresh off her acclaimed Coachella debut and the release of her latest single, “Love Me JeJe,” Tems is poised to captivate audiences worldwide with her soulful vocals and electrifying performances.

Fans eager to catch Tems live can mark their calendars for ticket sales, which begin at 10 AM this Friday, May 17th. With her unique blend of talent and artistry, Tems’ Born In The World 2024 tour promises an unforgettable experience, showcasing her exceptional musical prowess on the global stage.