Last year, the late Tupac Amaru Shakur received the biggest honor in entertainment; a star on Hollywood’s coveted Walk of Fame. Better late than never, since Shakur was gunned down 27 years ago in Las Vegas at the apex of his career, but his work still impacts pop culture to this day.

Hosted by L.A. radio personality Big Boy, celebrities and notables spoke at length about Shakur’s list of accolades and achievements such as Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur director Allen Hughes, Pac’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, chairman of the board of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Matt Fritch, writer and former Black Panther Party member Jamal Joseph.

“When we talk about that global influence, we think of Tupac Amaru Shakur,” Joseph said. “And yes, that impactful time of the world knowing who Tupac was, was a five- or six-year period. But for everybody who knew Tupac, everybody who was here, we knew he was a star from the time he was a little boy.”

Advertisement

Shakur’s star marks the 2,758th to grace Hollywood Boulevard. While the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unanimously selected Tupac for star in 2013, it took a decade for it to happen.