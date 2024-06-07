The YSL RICO trial is chugging along. On Thursday, a state witness made the court laugh after saying Young Thug’s “Lifestyle” is a banger.

The witness stated he knew Young Thug but did not know him personally. His familiarity came from the single “Lifestyle,” which was everywhere at the time, calling it a “banger.” Drawing a question of “and you liked it,” leading to a comedic objection.

You can see the moment below.

State's witness calls Lifestyle by Young Thug a banger 😂 pic.twitter.com/g8mW1dugQ0 — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) June 6, 2024

Jeffery Williams, known as Young Thug, was arrested on May 9, 2022, along with 27 others in Buckhead as part of a 56-count indictment. Two years later, he remains on trial in an Atlanta courtroom. The trial has set records for the longest jury selection process in Georgia history, surpassing the 2014-15 Atlanta Public Schools trial. It is also likely to include a state record for the length of witness testimony.

The trial, which has faced numerous disruptions, began on Nov. 27, 2023 with an opening statement from Fulton County Assistant Chief District Attorney Adriane Love. Defense attorneys have expressed concerns that the trial could extend for years due to the extensive witness list.

Delays from the start have marred the ongoing “Young Slime Life” gang trial, and yet again Wednesday, due to technical difficulties. State witness Detective Jason Teague was testifying about a fatal shooting in 2015 when Judge Ural Glanville asked for a 15-minute break. Get this: the internet went out. “It appears our internet is still out or down countywide, at least on this side of the building,” Glanville told attorneys and defendants before dismissing the jury. “These kind of things happen, it’s nobody’s fault.”

Prosecutors allege that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang involved in various offenses, while the defense contends that YSL is merely a record label, Young Stoner Life. Young Thug faces eight criminal counts under Georgia’s RICO law, which targets organized crime. Additionally, he is charged with possession of marijuana and codeine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm, and possession of a machine gun.

Defense attorneys argue that Young Thug is not the gang leader prosecutors claim he is. So far, 18 jurors have been selected, including six alternates. Two jurors have been excused: one due to a medical emergency and another due to relocation from Fulton County.